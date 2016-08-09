NFS Technology Group, Crestron Collaborate on Room Booking Solution

Booking the perfect meeting space just got easier, thanks to a recent collaboration between NFS Technology Group, provider of Rendezvous room booking software, and Crestron.

Rendezvous room booking software from NFS, and Crestron Fusion Cloud now seamlessly combine to create a connected workplace environment and end-to-end solution. Crestron Fusion Cloud enables technology managers to globally monitor, manage, and control room devices, as well as display meeting details inside and outside the scheduled room. It also enables them to collect device and room usage data so they can make informed, intelligent decisions to improve workflow.

With this joint solution, employees can find a meeting space, book the room and catering, set up lighting, control temperature, lower window shades, and bring remote offices into the meeting by videoconferencing for a timely start. Crestron scheduling touchscreens just outside the room enable them to instantly see room status, book the room, or release it if unused (requires occupancy sensor). Adding the Crestron PinPoint app provides employees with a personal mobile scheduling tool; contextual information enables them to book spaces based on where they are, what they're trying to do, and with whom they are working.

“We are really excited to be partnering with Crestron to deliver a fully integrated solution for meeting management,” said Luis De Souza, chief executive, NFS Technology Group. “Crestron Fusion Cloud is one of the leading solutions for meeting management, delivering a great customer experience and making meetings more efficient. The Rendezvous meeting room booking solution, integrated with Crestron Fusion Cloud, delivers that seamless end-to-end corporate meeting experience.”

Rendezvous enables efficient management, allowing users to book a room anytime and anywhere, select audio/visual, videoconferencing, desks, car parking, and catering if desired. If a meeting time changes, Rendezvous automatically makes adjustments and notifies participants and service providers. If a meeting ends earlier than scheduled, Rendezvous automatically releases the room for someone else to book. It integrates with Outlook and Exchange to help ensure time-critical calendar management with constantly updated staff and meeting data. It also features management information, allowing users to know how space is used to help make informed real estate decisions.

Crestron Fusion Cloud and Crestron control systems feature no-touch startup: when users enter a room, the meeting begins—lights on, displays on, and a personalized welcome message appears on the room display. One-touch videoconference controls allow users to easily join in. Scheduling is made convenient with a panel outside the room to provide room status, time, and ability to book the room on the spot or release it back into inventory if it’s unused. It also features global device management, allowing users to proactively monitor and manage a global network of rooms and AV devices in a single location. And its automated space management automatically resets rooms for the next group when participants exit (requires occupancy sensor).

“Many of our clients already use Rendezvous and Crestron, so the integration is a powerful enabler," Luis DeSouza said. "And for new customers, we believe it offers a terrific solution in creating efficient meetings that boost productivity and impress guests."