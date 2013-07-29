RadialIntroduces theRadial ProMS2 Single Channel Mic Splitter

The What: Radial Engineering has introduced the Radial ProMS2, a single channel mic splitter designed for PA, recording, and broadcast applications.

Radial's ProMS2 Single Channel Mic Splitter



The Why: "Radial has been building custom mic splitters and snakes for over 20 years. More recently, the Radial OX8 has gained notoriety as the mic splitter of choice with artists as diverse as Rush and U2 when recording live performances," said production manager, Radial, Steve Hopia. "We felt that it was time that we made a single channel version of the OX8 that could be used for general PA applications and installations where high performance is needed at a more affordable price point. The ProMS2 delivers in spades."

The What Else: The Radial ProMS2 is passive and discrete to ensure optimal signal flow. The engine inside is an Eclipse ET-MS10 transformer that is linear from 20 hertz to 20 kilohertz while exhibiting less than 0.01 percent distortion at 20 hertz. The Eclipse transformer is equipped with a mu-metal can that shields the sensitive circuit from outside electromagnetic fields to ensure the signal is delivered without artifact.

Key Features: The Radial ProMS2 includes a microphone input with -30 decibel pad to enable high level sources to be used without fear of saturating the transformer. There are three outputs. The first is a direct-coupled output that is normally connected to the main FOH PA system mixer and provides a return path for 48 volt phantom should a condenser mic or active DI box be in use.

The second is a transformer isolated output that is adept at eliminating the hum and buzz caused by ground loops. The third is a direct output with a ground lift switch. This auxiliary output can be used to feed the stage monitors, recording system, or remote broadcast truck.

The ProMS2 is made in Canada using 14 gauge steel and features an internal I-beam frame that is difficult to torque. This ensures outside stress will not cause premature failure of the solder points that connect to the various components, connectors, and switches.

A book-end design creates protective zones around the connectors and switches to further prevent mishap on busy stages. The outer shell may be removed to mount inside the J-Clamp to attach the ProMS2 to a podium or several may be ganged together and mounted in the J-Rak for multi-channel installations.