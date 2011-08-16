DIY Network Features NewTek TriCaster

NewTek has announced that DIY Network’s “Hollywood Hi-Tech” program will feature Adam Carolla’s ACE Broadcasting studio, which its host and crew have upgraded to HD. The centerpiece of the hi-tech makeover is NewTek TriCaster 850 EXTREME portable live production system.

Tune into DIY Network on Wednesday, August 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT to see the premiere of the Adam Carolla “Hollywood Hi-Tech” episode.

“Hollywood Hi-Tech,” the first TV series devoted to covering lifestyle electronics and custom installation, documents technology expert, Janna Robinson, as she goes into Hollywood stars’ homes to give one room the ultimate technology makeover using state-of-the-art, high-end gear to completely transform the space.

“We have the most downloaded podcast on the web. So, when we wanted to expand to include multi-camera video, there was only one choice, NewTek's TriCaster,” said Danny Misraje, executive in charge of operations for ACE Broadcasting. “Now, with DIY Network upgrading the studio to HD using TriCaster 850 EXTREME, there is nothing that the big television networks offer that we can’t deliver right here at ACE Broadcasting.”

With TriCaster, a single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. In addition to ACE Broadcasting, TriCaster is used by webcasters, broadcasters, sports organizations, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others.

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available for education in North America starting at $4,995 and in multi-standard for $5,995.