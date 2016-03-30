New Meyer Sound Products at Prolight + Sound 2016

Meyer Sound will release three additions to its line of sound reinforcement solutions at Prolight + Sound 2016 international trade show in Frankfurt, Germany. Products include the MJF-208 compact stage monitor, the MDM-5000 high-power distribution module, and the LYON-WXT extended vertical option.

MJF-208 Stage Monitor

The self-powered MJF-208 stage monitor incorporates the performance and reliability of the MJF-212A and the MJF-210 into a smaller, lightweight package. Each MJF-208 measures less than 13 inches high and weighs 45 pounds. The monitor delivers competitive power-to-size ratio and low distortion in a small-footprint, lightweight option for applications that do not demand the extreme output levels of the MJF-210 or the MJF-212A.

Portability and ease of use for the MJF-208 are enhanced by the MDM-832 distribution module, which can route up to eight channels of AC power, balanced audio, and RMS™ monitoring data to multiple stage monitors.

The MDM-5000 is a rack-mount unit for quick connection and efficient distribution of AC power, audio signals, and RMS to LEO® Family systems. Standard multicore connectors for audio and power are on the front panel, with discrete connectors on the rear for audio, RMS, and power. The MDM-5000 is available in CE- and UL-compliant versions for worldwide use.

The LYON-WX is extended vertical coverage option for the LYON-W wide-coverage line array loudspeaker. The WXT option extends the vertical coverage of the LYON-W from nine to 15 degrees, giving the lowest cabinet or two in the array a wider splay angle to achieve uniform coverage at a much steeper downward angle. A principal application for the WXT option will be for 360-degree arena shows, where this extended vertical coverage reduces the number of line array and front-fill loudspeakers required.

The LYON-WXT maintains the aesthetic of a standard LYON-W loudspeaker and integrates into a LYON array without transition frames. Standard LYON-W loudspeakers can be updated with the LYON-WXT option kit, allowing rental companies to convert existing inventory as needed at minimal cost.

Meyer Sound will have a stand at Prolight + Sound 2016 where visitors can learn more about the LEO Family and view products on display. Daily presentations at the stand are to include “LEOPARD: The Performance and Business Impact,” in English and German, and a “Tales from the Road” guest speaker series.