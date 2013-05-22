Scala Releases New Customer Experience Engine

Scala has debuted their latest digital communication software, Scala Enterprise.
“We’re excited about the latest evolution of our software. With the intuitive user interface, flexible integration options and ability to customize this powerful tool to meet their unique challenges, Scala users are inspired to produce high quality digital signage solutions that create an immersive brand experience for their customers or employees,” said Tom Nix, CEO, Scala.
- Earlier this year, Scala provided early access to select partners, showcasing the redesigned interface in addition to many new features and improvements. The feedback was positive and led to further refinements. In addition to a more user-driven design and improved workflows, under the hood this release includes an expansion of existing APIs, HTML5 and Android player support.
- Scala’s intelligent signage solution, Scala iS, will also be offered with Scala Enterprise. Aimed at retailers and quick service restaurants needing optimized digital content at the point of decision, Scala iS uses “big data” and predictive analytics to drive targeted, personalized customer engagement.
- “Scala delivers highly-tailored solutions that change the way companies communicate. Interactive, immersive and personalized experiences are an imperative for creating a strong brand or company culture,” said Harry Horn, VP of Marketing, Scala. “Our newest release enables rich digital communication out of the box, while also allowing customized solutions that fulfill even the most specific or complex needs.”