Elation Introduces Art SSC 1024-Channel DMX

The new Art SSC from Elation Professional is a total solution for controlling lighting in permanent installations. A 1024-channel DMX command-line controller, the Art SSC offers a complete array of features and capabilities that let you program, operate, record, playback and schedule light shows, in one low-maintenance solid-state unit that has no moving parts, without requiring a computer.

The Art SSC features two 512-DMX channel universes, as well as one DMX Input. The DMX Outputs and Input are optically isolated from each other to ensure secure, interference-free performance. The Art SSC also includes Art-Net Output and Input; MIDI In, Through and Out; and an Ethernet connection that supports HTML, Art-Net, OSC and proprietary protocols.

Featuring web client browser control, the Art SSC is easy to program and operate via its industry-standard command-line interface. When connected to a web browser, the unit becomes a 1024-channel lighting controller that can handle up to 256 scenes with programmable fade and hold times.

The Art SSC also includes a DMX and Art-Net recorder that can record and store up to 16 tracks, each with 1024 channels. Multiple tracks can be played back, each with individual control, loop and function.

Equipped with an astronomic clock, the Art SSC can programmed to trigger events by date, time, day of the week, and sunrise or sunset, making it great for both indoor and outdoor lighting control. Plus, thanks to its advanced system integration logic, it can interact with other types of controllers and equipment, allowing users to synchronize playback and trigger events via time-code, contact closure or any other incoming signal. When time-code is used, the Art SSC can act as a time-code master or convert between SMPTE and MTC standards.

“Lighting projects are becoming increasingly more complex today, and many involve interaction between different types of gear or the use of several different operating protocols,” said Eric Loader, director of sales for Elation Professional. “The Art SSC has been designed to handle these types of situations. Not only can it be programmed to trigger events and actions from other controllers and incoming signals, it also can convert protocols between any physical port, like DMX or MIDI, and any Ethernet-based protocol like Art-Net, UDP or OSC. Basically, any input can be connected to any output, giving users total flexibility.”

The Art SSC is also compatible with VisualTouch touchscreen interface software, providing an option for “non-technical” users to operate it as a standalone playback controller. Specified buttons and faders on the Art SSC can be programmed to be available to users via VisualTouch, which is a cross-platform software (Windows, Mac & Linux). Because VisualTouch is password protected, the security of the lighting system is ensured.

Other security features on the Art SSC include a Kensington Lock and locked power cable protection. Designed to fit a wide range of applications, the Art SSC can be used as a desktop unit or Din-Rail mounted with an optional adapter.