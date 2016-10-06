New AMX SVSI N2300 Series Released

AMX released the AMX SVSI N2300 Encoder/Decoder Series, designed to distribute 4K video over IP networks with less latency, requiring less bandwidth, consuming less power, and at an extremely cost-effective price.



SVSI functions with latency as low as 17ms. The N2300 supports the most sensitive applications including live sound reinforcement and interactive use of a keyboard and mouse. Furthermore, the N2300 Series distributes 4K video using less than 200 Mb/s, making standard Gigabit Ethernet networks ideal, using typically already existing Cat-5e cable.

By incorporating HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2, the N2300 Series is compatible with the latest 4K sources and displays. N2300 Series components are PoE powered to generate less heat, eliminating the need for a fan and ultimately lowering energy costs for the user.

AMX is currently booking orders now and expect to begin shipping Q4 2016. Contact your HARMAN Sales Representative for a demonstration and to place your order.