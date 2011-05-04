Dugan-MY16 for Yamaha Digital Products Debuts

The Dugan-MY16 card.Buena Park, CA--Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems and Dan Dugan Sound Design announce the InfoComm debut of the Dugan-MY16 card for current model Yamaha digital mixers and processors including Yamaha 01V96, DM1000, 02R96, DM2000, M7CL, LS9, DSP5D, PM5D, and DME24/64N.

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems will be the sole distributor for the card, which will be available to customers within North America.

Dan Dugan Sound Design automatic mic mixing products are designed to eliminate cueing errors, reduce feedback and ambient noise pickup, allow for smooth transitions between talkers, provide consistent system gain no matter how many mics are open, and handle up to 64 live microphones, as well as the ability to be remotely controlled.

The new Dugan-MY16 card for Yamaha digital mixers will enable control of live microphones via the real-time voice-activated process known to many as the Dugan Speech System as a plug-in card for the Yamaha mixers.