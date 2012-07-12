Deadline for DSE 2013 Speaker Proposals July 16

The last chance to submit a speaker proposal for DSE 2013 is Monday, July 16.

With nearly 50 conference sessions, DSE offers the world's largest education program for the digital signage industry. The Expo’s Call for Speakers offers professionals the chance to share expertise with many of the 4,000+ industry professionals who attend the show.

Proposals are especially encouraged from peer presenters (end-users, network operators, ad agency executives and brand marketers) or peer presenters and their technology partners willing to share real-world digital signage experiences.

Applicants will be notified of selection results on Aug. 10, 2012. DSE 2013 will take place February 26-28, 2013 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.