NEC Acquires German Direct-View LED Manufacturer

NEC Display Solutions has acquired S[quadrat], a provider of LED solutions, as the company looks to expand its display technology portfolio to include complete LED systems for indoor (fine pitch) and outdoor solutions, designed and engineered in Germany.

With more than 30 years experience in the AV industry, this acquisition aims to further strengthen strengthen NEC’s position in visual solutions while also supporting a more consultative market approach focusing on in-depth understanding of customer challenges and vertical industry opportunities. The new acquisition will enable NEC to integrate and further develop its LED solutions and continue to develop its professional services and additional support capabilities. By providing a total package of full-service offerings along with its display technology, NEC is able to offer end-to-end visualization services to its customers.

Over the past three years NEC has promoted the S[quadrat] product portfolio across all major markets. The company said its customers can now benefit from a long-term LED expertise resulting in enhanced service offerings like visualization as a service with a holistic project sales support especially for complex installations including design, planning, consultancy, installation, and after-sales support for long-lasting operation, and investment security.

“NEC is offering the broadest visual solutions portfolio in the industry and is seen as a trusted advisor and total solutions provider,” said Hisatsugu Nakatani, president, NEC Display Solutions. "The acquisition of the S[quadrat] business will enable NEC to bring even greater value and benefits to our customers and partners by extending the service offerings. S[quadrat] and NEC follow the same strategic direction, focusing on high customer satisfaction performed by high quality products, sales leadership excellence, and intense customer relationship building.”