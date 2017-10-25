NEC Display Solutions to Relocate Headquarters

NEC Display Solutions of America is planning to move its headquarters from Itasca, IL to Downers Grove, IL. The new 47,714-square-foot venue is nearly a 20 percent increase over its current office space.

“The new space will align better with our mission as a leading technology firm,” said Todd Bouman, president and CEO at NEC. “It will provide a more modern, efficient office layout that will boost employee collaboration and spark innovation. I am especially excited about our new executive briefing center which will enhance our engagement with partners and customers by showcasing real-world vertical applications and solutions.”

The Downers Grove facility will feature a 5,000-square-foot research and development lab, as well as a 6,000-square-foot customer briefing center and technology showcase.

Chad Freese, Paul Diederich, and Matthew Frazee of CBRE represented NEC, and Phil Sheridan represented the owner, Hamilton Partners, in the transaction. NEC worked with CBRE’s Workplace Strategy Team to develop a comprehensive space utilization plan based on employee surveys and executive feedback.

“Once built out, this will be a much more dynamic space for NEC, befitting a top-tier technology company,” said CBRE’s Diederich. “The new office offers a more centrally located headquarters in the heart of the bustling Western-suburban business community.”

NEC plans to move into the new facility in May 2018.