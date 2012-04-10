AVI-SPL Offers 'Innovations in Meeting Room Control'

Tampa, FL--AVI-SPL is teaming up with AMX on Wednesday, April 11 at 1 p.m. EST to present a free, one-hour webinar entitled "Innovations in Meeting Room Control and Automation."

According to AVI-SPL: "Corporate executives and managers spend 70 to 80 percent of their time in meetings, with much of that time wasted due to technology failures. Studies estimate that the average IT support technician spends 40 minutes each day addressing meeting room technology issues. When you add up all of the delays due to technology failures for the typical enterprise, university or organization, it is not difficult to imagine that the cost in terms of lost productivity can easily be tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars each year."

In this free webinar, AMX's Shaun Robinson will take a look at technologies and best practices for streamlining meeting room AV and electronics control, reducing energy consumption and boosting productivity.

On the agenda:

· Innovations in meeting room control

· Best practices for streamlining meeting room AV control

· AMX Enova all-in-one presentation switcher

To register for "Innovations in Meeting Room Control and Automation," visit avispl.com.

Shaun Robinson is director of product management at AMX. Robinson has been with AMX for over nine years and has held leadership positions in supply chain management and operations before assuming responsibility for product development and management of AMX's extensive line of hardware and software solutions. Robinson holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas.