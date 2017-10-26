NEC Display Solutions to Host 24th Annual Partner Showcase in NYC

NEC Display Solutions of America is preparing for its annual New York Partner Showcase, featuring the latest visual technology solutions to meet business challenges. It will take place on November 1 and 2 at SIR Stage37, just minutes from Times Square and the Javits Center.

Now in its 24th year, the NEC New York Partner Showcase gives organizations, partners, systems integrators, consultants, and business professionals a firsthand look at the latest NEC Display innovations in LCD, LED, video wall, and projector technologies—along with mounts, media players, collaboration, and other tools from NEC’s partners in the professional AV and IT industries.

“This year’s showcase again focuses on the applications and solutions within strategic vertical markets for NEC, including QSR, retail, transportation, corporate, and education,” said Keith Yanke, senior director of product marketing at NEC Display Solutions. “This event shows how NEC and our partners bring robust solutions to applications that our end-users are looking for. We’re thrilled to be collaborating with 50 of our valued partners at this event.”

Highlights for the 2017 Showcase include NEC’s new C Series large format displays, direct view LEDs, and desktop monitors, plus its PH1005QL 10K lumen 4K resolution laser projector, multiple application uses with Raspberry Pi, and interactive/collaborative solutions using multiple display technologies.

This year’s event will also offer several educational courses on topics like choosing the right display and managing video walls.

Showcase hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, and 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 2.

The showcase will also include a special exhibit by contemporary Japanese artist Tabaimo that features NEC’s latest projection technologies.

For more information and to register for the event, visit http://www.cvent.com/events/nec-ny-showcase-2017/event-summary-84f191c48357411a82b53631fa05230d.aspx