Lightware Presents Latest AV Solutions

Clarkston, MI--Budapest-based Lightware Visual Engineering will be exhibiting customized solutions for AV professionals at InfoComm 2011.

High Resolution Systems (HRS), which occupies an adjacent booth, will help man the Lightware booth; HRS is the home of Lightware USA, the U.S. distributor of Lightware products.

Among the featured equipment in the Lightware booth is:

* DP-OPT-TX100/RX100 – The Display Port optical extender

* MX-FR9 – A new frame for the modular hybrid matrix series with 9x9 ‘any-in-any-out’ configuration

* DVI-I – An HDCP compliant input board for the modular hybrid matrices that handles YUV and RGB simultaneously with signal analysis

* DA2DVI-DL – A 1-in-2-out DVI Dual-Link Distribution Amplifier

* EDID Manager V4 – The new EDID Manager with USB control, upload and download EDID feature