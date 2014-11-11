NanoLumens, Gary Sinise Foundation Honor a Wounded Warrior

If there’s one thing that NanoLumens CEO Rick Cope values more than anything else, it is service. Before he became a hard-charging successful tech industry CEO, Cope served for more than 20 years as an officer in the United States Marine Corps in a career that concluded with him serving as Special Operations Advisor to General Norman Schwarzkopf during the Desert Storm campaign in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq.



So, it should come as no surprise that, when he heard about the Gary Sinise Foundation’s efforts to build a home in Columbus, Georgia, for wounded warrior Mike Schlitz, he knew he had to do something about it. “I was approached by Joel Berrettini of IT and Media Solutions to see if I could help open up some doors at the major hardware manufacturers we work with,” Cope explained. “I knew I had to do something because the new home wouldn’t be complete without some HD television displays.”

NanoLumens donated three LED HD displays for Mike Schlitz’s new home, which was formally dedicated on October 31st.

“I can’t thank Rick Cope and NanoLumens enough for helping to complete this very important project,” said Berrettini. “All of us, as Americans, have an obligation to help give something back to the men and women of our Armed Forces who have sacrificed so much to ensure our freedom and way of life. I know that everyone at the Gary Sinise Foundation appreciates what NanoLumens did. They stepped up when we needed their help the most.”