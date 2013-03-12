Riedel Opens Dedicated Sales Operation in Mexico City

Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, has opened a dedicated sales outlet in Mexico City to address growing demand for Riedel solutions in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.



This new regional sales effort is being led by Angel González España, who has more than 15 years of experience in the broadcast industry.

"Mexico and Central America are interesting and rapidly expanding markets," said González España. "I look forward to providing Riedel customers in the entertainment, broadcast, government, and outside broadcast/mobile markets with integrated solutions that will help them run their operations in the most cost-effective and future-proof manner. With this move to Mexico City, we're positioned to provide even more direct customer support and faster service."

González España will represent Riedel at key trade shows and industry events. He will focus on strengthening relations with dealers, integrators, and end users in the region while taking a lead role in finding and developing new business.

González España joins Riedel having most recently served as the regional sales manager for ORAD Hi-Tech/ORAD Inc. He earlier served as Sennheiser's marketing director for all of Latin America. Through these roles, he has established relationships with systems integrators and distributors throughout the region.