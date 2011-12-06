AmpliVox Redesigns Pinnacle Podium Line

AmpliVox Sound Systems has announced an upscale redesign to its line of Pinnacle Multimedia Lecterns.

Attractive divided front panels are available in four classic wood finishes, complementing the black polyurethane shell. A top grill cover camouflages a flat reading shelf with room for notes or a laptop, while a deep interior shelf supports multimedia devices, water, and supplies.

The plastic construction of the Pinnacle adds to its versatility, thanks to its lightweight and virtually indestructible shell, the company says. The weatherproof and water-resistant shell even floats, as AmpliVox employees verified. The tailored bottom edge conceals industrial strength "tilt-n-turn" locking casters for quick and easy mobility, aided by easy-grip pocket handles. In keeping with AmpliVox’s commitment to proactive environmental practices, the Pinnacle is manufactured entirely in the U.S. with plastic components coming from primarily recycled sources.

The Pinnacle is available in three versions for a customized consumer choice. All are covered by AmpliVox’s industry-leading 12-year warranty on the shell, six years on the electronics.

The SN3250: Pinnacle style in a non-sound option.

The ST3250: A sound-ready Pinnacle lectern including an XLR cable and output for connectivity with external sound systems; a dashboard with LED light and digital clock; a 19-inch dynamic gooseneck mic that becomes "hot" when XLR cables are connected to the house system; and a four-outlet AC power strip.

The SW3250: All the features of the ST3250, plus a complete wireless sound system including a 50-watt amp, two Jensen speakers, and a wireless mic of the customer’s choice (lapel, headset, collar or handheld) in addition to the dynamic sensitive built-in mic.

The Pinnacle’s versatility extends to a wide range of customization options. The shell can be fabricated in almost any color by request, and is also offered with customized colors and front panel logos for colleges, military organizations, corporations, and golf courses. The Pinnacle Pro Starters lectern, for example, comes in traditional golf tournament green and includes specialized design features to support event management.