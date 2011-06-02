GCI Celebrates Centennial with Expo

Richmond, VA--GCI Connected Technologies (formerly Goldberg Company, Inc), has released details on its upcoming Centennial Celebration Expo, to take place June 8-9 in Richmond, Virginia at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The Expo will include presentations from nationally prominent industry experts on a variety of key concepts and technologies, a full show floor with manufacturer's booths manned by company executives showing their latest products, and product specials. In addition, the kick-off party will offer keynote presentations by industry personalities Tony Grimani, Ray Windsor, and Jeff Boccaccio.

GCI Connected Technologies' president, Robert Goldberg, decided to launch this Centennial Celebration Expo to thank dealers and vendors for their century of support.

The company will kick off the next century with an all-new corporate identity. Formerly called the Goldberg Company, Inc., the company is now rebranded as GCI Connected Technologies. The company intends to embrace the changes taking place in the industry with greater integration of networking, connectivity, and system solutions as the primary driving forces for the next 100 years.