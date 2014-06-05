MultiTouch and Bluescape Partner in Collaborative Workspaces

MultiTouch, a provider of interactive display systems, has partnered with Bluescape, the cloud-based visual collaborative workspace that enables people to connect across teams and time zones. MultiTouch’s MultiTaction interactive displays now support Bluescape’s platform so an unlimited amount of individuals and teams can create, interact with, and share content to ignite breakthrough ideas and accelerate business projects and decisions. The partnership provides clients (including domestic and international Fortune 500 companies) with multi-user collaboration tools that accelerate decision-making, planning, research, and development projects in real time across offices.

Bluescape is now supported by the MultiTaction iWall and MultiTaction Cell 55” ultra-thin bezel (UTB), which can be incorporated as seamless, tile-able interactive walls or easel installations. Users will benefit from MultiTaction’s real-time engagement and responsiveness features as well as its ability to support the concurrent use of hands and IR pens separately, independently and simultaneously. The Bluescape software provides 160 acres in the cloud to pull together users’ existing business data, applications, workflows and processes into one secure and central location.

“We are excited to partner with Bluescape and see our display technology being used to improve collaboration efficiency and innovation for businesses on a worldwide scale,” said Timo Korpela, general manager of MultiTouch Americas. “The growing trend of remote workers, and the need to work with team members across locations makes the Bluescape platform essential to the virtual workspace. Employees can now connect and engage with each other on their work like never before.”

“Bluescape’s platform was created to help individuals and enterprises accelerate their business results and with MultiTouch’s technology, we are delivering a high-impact, visual experience,” said Scott Poulton, Bluescape CEO. “Our solution enables individuals to ideate and collaborate on projects in real-time, shortening the distance from concept to completion. Users are more creative with their peers in a virtual workspace anywhere at anytime. MultiTouch’s displays support our vision with leading edge visual performance and ability to support an unlimited number of concurrent touches. Allowing teams to see the big picture, do their best work, and bring incredibly complex projects faster to market.”

MultiTouch and Bluescape will showcase its solution at NeoCon in Chicago, IL on June 9-11, 2014 at Haworth’s booth 3-12 and at InfoComm in Las Vegas, NV June 14-20, 2014 at booth N1463.

