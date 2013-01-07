MSR Acoustics Appoints Profit Line as North American Distributor

MSR Acoustics (MSR) has appointed its first North American distributor, Profit Line Distributing (Profit Line), based in Novato, CA.

L-R: Jim Haigh, Anthony Grimani.

Profit Line sells national brands, and supplies electronic equipment to the audio/video, custom installation and integration industry via wholesale distribution.

According to owner Jim Haigh, "Although we have been in business for about 15 years, we resemble a grassroots organization of three veterans who have a combined 70 years of experience within the industry. In addition to solving problems, we love to build strong relationships with our customers by providing them with an extremely high level of support and service that will allow their business to thrive."

Working with Profit Line will ensure that MSR's most popular materials—including their state-of-the-art absorbers, diffusers, and SpringTrap bass traps—will be readily available without any lead-time requirements, the company says. In cases where installers are up against tight timelines, Profit Line will be able to deliver quickly. Profit Line will also offer a selection of MSR's Dimension4 acoustical tuning modules including components from Melody, Sonata, and Symphony systems.

"For the first time, we're making our products available through a stocking distributor with the main purpose being to provide easy access to some of our core acoustical tuning materials," said Anthony Grimani, president of MSR. "I constantly hear from installers how they didn't realize they had an acoustics issue until they actually started a project install, and of course at that point they need product ASAP."