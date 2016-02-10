MNA Member Companies Stage More AES67 Demos at ISE

Several members of the Media Networking Alliance (MNA) are staging their own live AES67 demonstrations at ISE, alongside the MNA’s own debut presence. The demonstrations aim to illustrate the power and versatility of AES67 and accelerate the rate of adoption of the audio-over-IP streaming interoperability open standard.

On the RAVENNA booth 7-X220 Archwave is demonstrating its AUDIOLAN networking solutions, offering Ethernet audio networking via an AES67/ Ravenna compliant web interface.

Merging Technologies, on booth 7-C160, is presenting an immersive audio over IP demonstration, with the company’s Ovation Audio Server/Sequencer driving an 18 speaker array of Genelec’s pre-production RAVENNA/AES67 network enabled 4420 model.

Merging has also announced that it is releasing a new CoreAudio driver that is available FOC to the whole AES67 community. This driver, dubbed RAVENNA/AES67 Virtual Audio Device, is fully compliant with RAVENNA and other AES67 compatible devices.

Also on booth 7-X220, Lawo is demonstrating an AES67 setup including the Lawo mc36 all-in-one audio console and Lawo’s latest IP video & audio routing and processing solutions. The IP products include V__line I/O units for video and A__line I/O units for audio, as well as network-based processing and mixing engines, such as the 19”/1RU Compact Engine.

The Media Networking Alliance (MNA)’s presence at ISE reflects the ever-increasing pace of adoption of IP based networking in AV and the consequent demand for standardization and interoperability based on open standards. MNA members and member manufacturers will be undertaking a program of educational and communication activities and events throughout the exhibition.

Representatives from member companies, with extensive experience of deploying AES67 in the field, will be on hand on the MNA booth to discuss all aspects of AES67 implementation and answer queries from AV industry professionals.