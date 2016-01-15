Topics

Middle Atlantic Ships UTB Series Universal TechBox

Middle Atlantic Products is launching its UTB Series Universal TechBox and will be exhibiting it at ISE 2016. The TechBox is low-profile solution for discreetly mounting AV equipment underneath a table surface within meeting spaces. The UTB Series Universal TechBox is ideal for mounting equipment such as the Crestron 3-Series 4K DigitalMedia Presentation System 150 and other streaming solutions, as well as small devices, switchers, and interface accessories for audio, video, and/or HDMI.

“Our all-new UTB Series provides secure rack-mount capability right where it’s needed. Whether it’s underneath a table surface or vertically mounted to another out-of-sight surface, it’s perfect for storing all-in-one presentation and control solutions within small- to mid-sized huddle spaces, conference rooms, and other collaboration environments,” said John Franetovich, application engineer and project manager at Middle Atlantic Products. “The low-profile and easy-to-install design provides a clean and unobtrusive look with the flexibility to expand from one to two rackspaces, while also providing small device mounting.”

Available in two widths — traditional 19-inch rack-mount and half-rack — the UTB Series Universal TechBox is field-configurable with all necessary hardware and accessories for both sizes. The unit can be mounted horizontally or vertically in three steps: mount the top to the chosen surface, integrate the equipment, and secure the bottom piece to the top — all without tools. It includes pairs of rack-rail and front and rear covers for both 1RU and 2RU sizes, offering security for settings and cable connections and preventing end-users from tampering with equipment. Designed for both rack-mount and non-rack-mount equipment, the UTB Series’ patented pattern accommodates small device mounting, compact surge protection, and cable tie-down with a vent pattern designed to optimize cooling airflows.