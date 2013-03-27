Advanced AV Achieves Premier Certification from Cisco

- Advanced AV has achieved Premier Certification from Cisco. To earn Premier Certification, Advanced AV had to meet standards for networking competency, service, support and customer satisfaction set forth by Cisco.
- “I am delighted to see the reward of our employee’s commitment, effort and dedication in achieving the Premiere certification. Cisco Premiere Certification provides proof of our concrete pledge to our partnership with Cisco as well as Advanced AV’s resolute dedication and ability to deliver to our clients the technical knowledge, experience and service level they have come to expect with an Advanced AV System Solution,” said John Greene, vice president of sales and marketing.
- “Cisco is committed to providing tools, training and programs to help drive partner growth, differentiation and profitability,” said Surinder Brar, senior director of worldwide channels at Cisco. “Advanced AV has made an investment in delivering the integrated and customized technology solutions today’s customers demand.”
- As a Cisco Premier Certified Partner, Advanced AV demonstrates a range of technical expertise. To achieve Cisco Premier Certification, Advanced AV was required to achieve the Cisco Express Foundation Specialization.
- This specialization includes tests on technical competency in the integration of basic routing and switching, wireless LANs, and security technologies. In addition, Advanced AV was required to integrate a base level of Cisco Lifecycle Services into their offerings and demonstrate measurably high levels of customer satisfaction based on independently audited customer satisfaction surveys.
- The Cisco Resale Channel Program provides partners with the training required to build sales, technical and Cisco Lifecycle Services skills. Cisco resale partner certifications—Gold, Silver, Premier and Select—represent an increasing breadth of skills across key technologies and a partner’s ability to deliver integrated networking solutions. Cisco resale partner specializations—Master, Advanced and Express—reflect an increasing depth of sales, technical and service expertise in particular technologies.