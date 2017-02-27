Middle Atlantic Launches Proximity Series Mounting Plate

The What: Middle Atlantic’s new Proximity Series Mounting Plate is designed to offer a simple and affordable professional solution for integrators to mount securely the small devices these systems require to the back of any display.

The What Else: The Proximity Series Mounting Plate comes integrated with most of the standard-profile mounts in the VDM series. As a universal display solution, it can also be used with existing mounts in applications that don’t require customers to upgrade the entire mount. Delivering professional support for these applications, integrators no longer have to spend time and resources fabricating their own solutions, such as screwing devices to the wall behind the display or fastening them to the mount.

“Every year, more devices are moving closer to the display,” said Tim Troast, VP of product management at Middle Atlantic Products. “The Proximity Mounting Plate, together with our Vision Display Mounts, offers a better option for supporting these devices conveniently and reliably with the signature mounting features found in our rack solutions.”

The Bottom Line: The Middle Atlantic Products’ VDM series includes 17 mounts in a range of sizes and in fixed, tilt, motion, standard-profile and low-profile options, accommodating VESA patterns up to 800mm. The series comes standard with safety features that keep the display securely attached to the mount during and after installation, and all the hardware needed to ensure a professional installation. The series’ motion mounts feature up to 24 inches of reach, tilt adjustment, wall plate cover, and built-in cable management. An integrated kickstand provides accessibility for servicing of the low-profile models.