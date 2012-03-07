AMX Begins Shipping Inspired Composer 5.4

AMX® announced the immediate availability of the enterprise-scale digital-signage software Inspired Composer 5.4 at the 2012 Digital Signage Expo. The newest Inspired Composer achieves and simplifies two key tasks for digital signage users: monitoring and managing the digital signage network and creating and managing content.

The content tracking and reporting feature can retrieve message play data from one or more players allowing users to audit message playback. The data, which is returned in XML or CSV formats, can be filtered by player, message, and date. Playback log reports include summary data as well as information about each time a message was played.

“Increasingly our Inspired Composer customers have been requesting content tracking and reporting to evaluate sales and marketing efforts,” said AMX Chief Technology Officer Robert Noble. “Inspired Composer 5.4 gives users the in-depth data, as well as top-level briefs, for more granular analytics and actionable data. For signage deployments, this data is critical for ascertaining effectiveness.”

The new Inspired Composer 5.4 helps makes content creation more intuitive. An example of this in Composer 5.4 is the capability to link a defined space within a design template to a URL that holds an image that can easily be updated remotely.

Inspired Composer allows staffers across an organization to become contributors, guiding them through a simple workflow management and approval process. In Composer 5.4, all changes are highlighted so that a content manager can review and approve the content before it is published to players.

Inspired Composer 5.4, available in a Desktop and Server version, was developed for use with the Inspired XPert digital signage player (IS-XPT-2000) from AMX. Teaming Inspired Composer 5.4 with the 1080p Inspired XPert player delivers HD multimedia content across a building, a campus or around the world.

For more information on Inspired Composer 5.4, please visit www.amx.com/products/categoryDigitalSignage.asp

