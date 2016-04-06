Meyer Sound Debuts MJF-208 Stage Monitor, MDM-5000 Distribution Module

The What: Meyer Sound will debut the three latest additions to its line of sound reinforcement solutions at Prolight + Sound 2016: the MJF-208 compact stage monitor, the MDM-5000 high-power distribution module, and the LYON-WXT extended vertical option. Also in focus will be the LEOPARD linear sound reinforcement system’s Native Mode, a timesaving advancement that delivers great sound right out of the box, regardless of the array size. Visit the Meyer Sound stand to learn how leading-edge technologies such as these enhance performances on stage, deliver better sound to the audience, and provide efficiencies for tour sound professionals.

Meyer MJF-208 Stage Monitor

The What Else: The self-powered MJF-208 stage monitor incorporates the performance and reliability of the MJF-212A and the MJF-210 into a smaller, lightweight package. Each MJF-208 measures less than 13 inches high and weighs 45 pounds. The monitor delivers impressive power-to-size ratio and very low distortion in a small-footprint, lightweight option for applications that do not demand the extreme output levels of the MJF-210 or the MJF-212A.

“The MJF-208 brings the well-known intelligibility and power of Meyer Sound’s stage monitors to applications where a small footprint and low profile are critical,” says Luke Jenks, Meyer Sound’s director of product management. “With a self-powered stage monitor, the amp package is always the same. The MJF-208 offers a performance consistency that passive monitors just can’t guarantee.”

Portability and ease of use for the MJF-208 are enhanced by the MDM-832 distribution module, which can route up to eight channels of AC power, balanced audio, and RMS™ monitoring data to multiple stage monitors.

Meyer MDM-5000 Distribution Module

The MDM-5000 is a rack-mount unit for quick connection and efficient distribution of AC power, audio signals, and RMS to LEO Family systems. Standard multicore connectors for audio and power are on the front panel, with discrete connectors on the rear for audio, RMS, and power. The MDM-5000 is available in CE- and UL-compliant versions for worldwide use.

“The MDM-5000 was created in response to requests we’ve received for a multi-use, ‘turnkey’ package for power and signal distribution to larger Meyer Sound systems,” explains Jenks. “By standardizing this distribution, the module will significantly simplify cross-rental applications, and serve as an ideal tool for streamlining LEO Family system setups.”

Also debuting in Frankfurt is the LYON-WXT, an extended vertical coverage option for the LYON-W wide-coverage line array loudspeaker. The WXT option extends the vertical coverage of the LYON-W from nine to 15 degrees, giving the lowest cabinet or two in the array a wider splay angle to achieve uniform coverage at a much steeper downward angle. A principal application for the WXT option will be for 360-degree arena shows, where this extended vertical coverage reduces the number of line array and front-fill loudspeakers required.

The LYON-WXT maintains the aesthetic of a standard LYON-W loudspeaker and integrates into a LYON array without transition frames. Standard LYON-W loudspeakers can be updated with the LYON-WXT option kit, allowing rental companies to convert existing inventory as needed at minimal cost.

Visit the Meyer Sound stand to learn how the fully scalable LEO Family provides power and clarity for nearly every size application. LEO-M, LYON, and LEOPARD line array loudspeakers and their companion 1100-LFC and 900-LFC low-frequency control elements will be on display, as well as MJF-212A and MJF-210 stage monitors.

The Bottom Line: Daily presentations at the Meyer Sound stand include “LEOPARD: The Performance and Business Impact,” in English and German, as well as a “Tales from the Road” guest speaker series. As part of the Prolight + Sound Manufacturers’ Forum program, Meyer Sound will present “Audio Challenges at Large Trade Show and Corporate Events” in German with Thomas Hofmann, Michael Schwarzer, and Jörg Rapp on Thursday, April 7 at 12:00 and “Evolution of Sound System Optimization: System Tuning from the 1970s to the Present” in English with Bob McCarthy on Friday, April 8 at 12:00.