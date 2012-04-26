Auralex T’Fusor Sound Diffusors

The Auralex (booth C9741) T'Fusor sound diffusors are Class A fire-rated diffusion panels that work in a range of commercial applications. Made from a lightweight, yet sturdy high-impact thermoplastic, T'Fusors drop into ceiling grids and are wall mountable with pushpins, staples, nails, Tubetak, Velcro, or double-sided tape. T'Fusors impart a sense of controlled spaciousness and work best when mounted with a varying alignment of the "T" pattern. Improved broadband diffusion can be achieved by filling the cavity in the back of the T'Fusor with acoustic foam or one-inch rigid fiberglass. T'Fusors are white in color but can be brush- or spray-painted.