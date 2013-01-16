Chief Fusion Ceiling Mounted Video Walls Now Available

Chief is now shipping FUSION Video Wall Ceiling Mounts. The new mounts offer flexible TV positioning and adjustments.



Features of the ceiling video wall mounts include independent knobs for height and plumb micro-adjustments, no tools required; micro-height and leveling adjustment at all column intersection points; and infinite screen positioning. The construction will support displays up to 55" ranging from 85 to 125 lbs. (38.5-56.7 kg) per screen.

"This new mount incorporates many of the suggestions and feedback we receive from installers and integrators," said Luke Westin, Associate Product Manager. "We think they will be pleased with the ease of installation."

The ceiling mounted video wall is compatible with traditional 1.5" NPT and Chief’s new CPA pin connection ceiling plates and column system.