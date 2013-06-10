iPort Introduces New In-Wall Control Mounts

The What: iPort has introduced its new CM-IW2000 V2 Control Mount for iPad, iPad2, iPad 3rd generation and iPad 4th generation, and the Control Mount Mini for iPad mini.

The new Control Mounts overcome the charging and security challenges when using an iPad in commercial environments such as boardrooms, hotel lobbies and conference room, education facilities, retail and hospitality.

The What Else: In addition to the new Control Mounts, iPort has also started shipping the Control Mount USB Power Upgrade Kit to make existing CM-IW2000s compatible with the iPad 4th generation, available now. All new products utilize iPad’s own connector cable to provide compatibility.

The Why: “The CM-IW2000 was the first product on the market to allow the Custom Installer to utilize iPad in their projects as an alternative to a dedicated fixed touch screen,” said Ari Supran, CEO of Dana Innovations, parent company of Sonance, iPort and TRUFIG. “The secure semi-permanent mounting, attractive industrial design and constant charging capabilities not only overcame the aesthetic and reliability challenges of using an iPad in this type of application, it also allowed the installer to retain margin and profitability with the installation.”

“When we first designed the CM-IW2000, we were acutely aware of our dealer’s need to provide a migration path for their clients as future generations of iPad were brought to market. The clever adaptation of the CM-IW2000 V2 to be compatible with all full-size iPads to date as well as the USB Upgrade Kit for existing CM-IW2000s is testimony to our team’s vision and engineering excellence.” said Derick Dahl, product manager of iPort. “This excellence in engineering can be seen in full force with our Control Mount Mini design: we painstakingly looked at every possible way to reduce the thickness of the bezel and even analyzed the way light hits our bezel to design it in a way that actually absorbs a portion of the shadow cast. This is an excellent example of our fervent commitment to delivering the absolute best aesthetic design through great engineering.”



One More Thing: The Control Mount mini goes even further by providing a new “flat” aesthetic, a thin in-wall bezel for iPad at just 0.18-inch deep and only 0.9-inch wide, and the thinnest mounting box iPort has ever shipped–making it easier than ever to install in European and older construction. Also shipping with every new Control Mount is VoltPort technology: a new way to power low voltage devices in-wall, providing the flexibility to power mobile devices with nearly any power supply ranging from 12-24v, providing charge distances up to 400 ft.Control Mount Mini is now available for pre-order and is shipping at the end of June.