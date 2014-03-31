VMP Now Shipping FP-LWAB Large Flat Panel Articulating Wall Mount

The What: Video Mount Products has launched its new FP-LWAB large flat panel wall mount with tilt and articulating capabilities at 2014 ISC West, held in Las Vegas, NV, from April 2-4 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, booth 1046.





With an MSRP of $389.95, the FP-LWAB is now shipping.

The Why: “The FP-LWAB is our next generation large flat panel mount, designed specifically for numerous on-wall applications, including digital signage and with the security and AV installer specifically in mind,” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “The FP-LWAB is sleeker with a lower profile than past generations in this line, making it the perfect solution for virtually any flat panel application.”

The What Else: The FP-LWAB holds most 42-inch – 70-inch flat panels with a maximum flat panel hole pattern of 800mm x 500mm. The FP-LWAB rotates up to 45 degrees, has an adjustable tilt of 0 degrees to +15 degrees, and comes with mounting rails that accept padlocks for increased security measures. A clip-based cable management system adds to the model’s aesthetics and ease-of-installation. The FP-LWAB comes in a black powder coat finish and is UL listed.