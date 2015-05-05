The What: The MediaMatrix F-DCM is a networked audio and control input/output node that supports both Dante and CobraNet audio transport protocols for efficient and convenient extension of audio and control inputs and outputs in networked systems.

The What Else: The F-DCM automatically determines which audio transport protocol is in use and negotiates its connection to the network accordingly via the same network connection and RJ45 jack. Rotary controls on the F-DCM front panel allow easy setting of the device address. The F-DCM is a two-in/two-out network device designed for legislative chambers that can also be used in court rooms and conference rooms. The F-DCM features two mic or line inputs on XLR or Euro connectors, each with 48 V phantom power, and two line level outputs on Euro connectors. The first output is amplified by a dedicated 35 watt power amplifier for driving local near field monitors though a pair of ¼-inch phono connectors.