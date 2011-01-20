Black Box Launches Cable and Cabinet Makeover Contest

Pittsburgh, PA--Black Box announced the start of its Cable & Cabinet Makeover Contest. Participants can enter photos of their disorganized wiring closets, telco rooms, or cabinets for a chance to win a makeover by Black Box experts, including up to $20,000 in equipment.

Andy Schmeltzer, structured cabling product manager at Black Box, says, “A disorganized cabling and cabinet setup costs time and money. Moves, adds, and changes are more expensive. Even a small problem can cost much more in labor and network downtime. But with a well-organized closet, problems are easily fixed or avoided altogether. Black Box has the solutions and expertise, including SpaceGAIN Cat-5e and Cat-6 cables and patch panels, Elite IT cabinets, cable management equipment, biometric access locks, and environmental monitoring systems to clean up and protect even the messiest closet.”



After the entry period ends on February 16, 2011, five finalists will be selected from which the grand prize winner will be chosen by popular vote. Photos of the finalists will appear on blackbox.com, where voters can register to choose their favorite. In addition, everyone who enters the Cable & Cabinet Makeover Contest or registers to vote in the contest is eligible to win an Apple iPad and receives 10 percent off their next Black Box order.



For complete contest rules, visit http://www.blackbox.com/go/Makeover.

