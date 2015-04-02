Media Vision Appoints Cardone, Solomon & Associates as Manufacturer Representative

North Eastern AV professionals, take note of this: Media Vision’s line of professional conferencing microphone systems is now being supported by top of the line manufacturers representatives firm Cardone, Solomon & Associates (CS&A). The product portfolio includes TAIDEN Multimedia terminals, the TAIDEN Digital Infrared Wireless Conference system, as well as a wide selection of wired tabletop and flush-mount microphones for audio reinforcement, language interpretation, electronic voting, and video tracking.



A shared vision for how to service the industry has been a key factor in this new partnership.

A shared vision for how to service the industry has been a key factor in this new partnership. “We seek manufacturers that have the passion, leadership, engineering, and a true desire to make their customers happy to do business with them," said John Cardone, cofounder of CS&A. “Media Vision shows that drive and spirit in all their enterprises, which explains their tremendous growth."

While for Media Vision’s CEO Fardad Zabetian, “CS&A’s approach to go beyond traditional rep firms and act as a factory direct regional manager is very much aligned with Media Vision’s strategy and core values: experience, technology, and local presence."

Cardone Solomon’s team consists of eight associates strategically covering twelve states from Virginia to Maine. Joining the sales force of Media Vision, they will receive local support from Media Vision’s offices in Washington, D.C. and New York City with access to their training facility and the latest demo equipment including the new generation multimedia terminals and video monitor conferencing units.