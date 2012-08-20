Mackie Ships DL1608 Mixer, Updates Master Fader App

Announced earlier this year, the Mackie DL1608 16-Channel Digital Live Sound Mixer is now shipping. In addition, Mackie has updated the Master Fader control app for the Mackie DL1608.

Mackie has increased production capabilities and shipments are now leaving their North American manufacturing facility to customers worldwide.

“We are extremely excited to get the DL1608 into the hands of musicians and engineers,” said Ben Olswang, Mackie product manager. “We’ve been addressing customer interest with a series of video podcasts that go over all the cool features. Plus, the Master Fader Control App has been fully updated with great new features that weren’t available in the preview version.”

The Mackie DL1608 redeﬁnes live mixing by combining the proven power of a full-featured digital mixer with the ease and mobility of iPad. The DL1608 features 16 boutique-quality Onyx mic preamps and the performance of 24-bit Cirrus Logic AD/DA converters. Seamless wired to wireless iPad control allows a user to mix from anywhere in the venue, providing the mobile freedom to control not only the mix, but also powerful plug-ins like EQ, dynamics, effects and more. The sleek DL1608 even supports up to 10 iPad devices so musicians can control their own monitor mix on stage.

The Mackie Master Fader Control App is available for free from the App Store on iPad or at itunes.com/appstore.

Updates to the app include the ability to store and recall presets for all plug-ins. This allows the user to quickly dial in a channel, with factory and user-defined presets available. Other updates include snapshot and show capabilities so users can store and instantly recall all aspects of any mix. Most importantly, updates include the ability to configure up to ten iPad devices for wireless operation.

For full details about the DL1608 and Master Fader control app, visit mackie.com/DL1608.