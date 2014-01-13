HP Solutions at NRF

HP is showing a new line of value-priced displays and upgrades to its mobile and fixed point of sale (POS) solutions, at the NRF show in New York this week.

announcements at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Convention & Expo include six new DSDs to help retailers increase customer engagement with interactive digital experiences, as well as additions to the HP RP7 Retail System which help retailers better service customers in the store.HP is showcasing the HP MX10 Retail Solution, which gives retailers the flexibility to better meet customers’ needs with the ability to transition between a mobile and fixed point-of-sale (POS) solution.

“Consumer expectations are rapidly changing as online and mobile shopping continues to grow,” said Ray Carlin, vice president and general manager, Retail Solutions, HP. “HP’s wide range of customizable solutions will help businesses of any size navigate this new retail environment and deliver a seamless customer experience.”

The new portfolio of DSDs has been redesigned with thin, light LED backlights and professional front-of-screen features with 178-degree viewing angles, so retailers can showcase their messages anywhere in the store. HP’s new line of performance, touch-enabled and value-priced displays help retailers improve the in-store experience and customer engagement with features like automated content updating and the ability to display content in multiple languages.

The new HP DSD portfolio includes:

· Touch-enabled displays: HP’s touchscreen DSDs—including the 42-inch diagonal HP LD4245tm and 47-inch diagonal HP LD4745tm—benefit businesses looking for a platform that provides increased interaction with customers. The displays also offer Full High-definition (FHD)(2) quality resolution and feature Integrated Infrared (IR) multitouch capabilities, adding another way for retailers to interact with customers in the store. Retailers also benefit from reduced power consumption and lower costs with mercury-free display backlights, low-halogen components(3) and arsenic-free display glass.

· Performance displays: HP’s high-end commercial-grade LED backlit displays—including the 42-inch diagonal HP LD4235 and 47-inch diagonal HP LD4735—provide retailers with reliable customer experiences that maximize engagement and efficiency through 24-hour operation. Professional-grade features—including networked management to enable efficient control by IT staff, lock-out features to prevent tampering, Video-over-Ethernet (VoE) for simplified cabling and a built-in basic USB media player—help retailers improve in-store ambience with minimal effort.

· Value-priced displays: HP’s value-priced LED backlit DSDs—including the 31.5-inch diagonal HP B321and 42-inch diagonal HP B421—are fit for customers seeking essential features at a lower cost. Built for extended daily operation, these displays provide a slim, sleek design and value-added features include a built-in USB media player and streaming networked video support.

Pricing and availability:

· The HP LD4245tm and HP LD4745tm are expected to be available in North America, Asia Pacific and select Latin American countries in March, and in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in April. Pricing is available upon request.

· The HP LD4235 and the HP LD4735 are expected to be available in North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific in February. Pricing is available upon request.

· The HP B321 and HP B421 are expected to be available in North America and select countries in Latin America and Asia Pacific this month. Pricing is available upon request.

· The HP RP7 Retail System is available worldwide now. The Windows 8.1 Professional and Windows Embedded 8.1 Industry for HP RP7 Retail System, Model 7800 will be available at the end of January. Pricing is available upon request.

· The HP MX10 Retail Solution is expected to be available later this month. Pricing is available upon request.