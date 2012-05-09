Merging Ovation Media Server and Sequencer

Merging Technologies will be exhibiting its Ovation Media Server and Sequencer at InfoComm 2012 in stand C9849.

At the heart of the Ovation3 system is a flexible and intuitive cue sequencer, capable of huge multi-track audio playback (up to 384 tracks) of any file type or sample rate (real-time SRC) combined with control protocol firing for interaction with any system configuration (MIDI/RS-232/GPIO/RS-422/LTC/Script/…).

Within the same application exists a powerful internal mix engine. Combining playback audio and feeds from live inputs, the mixer can then be manipulated by mouse or through remote protocols such as EuCon, Oasis and MIDI/HUI. Then, once balances have been created, it is possible for the user to save mixer snapshots and embed them in cues for recall with user definable glide times. Output is provided over optional MADI/AES/TDIF/Analogue and incorporates the Ravenna Ethernet audio protocol as standard, which allows it to connect to Horus.

Ovation3 also provides an easy to use and easy to configure remote interface for the system with the WebServer option. Using any web-enabled device, it is possible to connect to the Ovation show over http and access all the firing controls through any standard web interface. And, as the WebServer option is connected using JavaScript, a white paper provided with each Ovation3 system allows the possibility for the creation of custom interfaces using basic web page design.

Horus, Merging’s new flagship I/O system is now being delivered. Horus has been designed as a stand-alone converter, but its utility is increased by becoming an IP “node” on a RAVENNA network.

This highly scalable solution has applications across the industry from the simplest location recording and mastering to major broadcast facilities, OB vans, live sound and large installation projects.