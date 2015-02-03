Matrox Products Will Power Video Walls at ISE 2015

Matrox Graphics will feature a variety of Matrox products on third-party stands at ISE 2015 (Amsterdam RAI, Feb. 10-12).

Matrox C-Series multi-display graphics cards will be used with Scala digital signage software to play content developed by Pixel Inspiration. Matrox Mura MPX video wall controller boards will be used by Advantech and VuWall to drive a variety of video wall configurations. Matrox Maevex 5100 Series H.264 encoders will be used by Bilfinger Mauell and VuWall to encode video over IP for delivery to their video wall controller systems. The Matrox products will also be featured on the Matrox stand 11-F68.



Advantech Europe B.V. — Mitsubishi stand 2-A24



Advantech integrates industrial video wall control systems which can incorporate up to 10 Matrox Mura MPX capture and display boards. The AVS-540 pre-configured system fits up to five PCIe x16 Mura MPX cards, allowing for a maximum of twenty video source inputs and twenty high-quality outputs. For example, in a factory control room, inputs could be connected to surveillance system NVR machines, to CCTV cameras monitoring equipment, to operator workstations running various applications and to servers running SCADA software for display on a video wall. At ISE, Advantech will show a live demonstration of the AVS-540 being controlled by VuWall video wall management software.

Bilfinger Mauell GmbH — Mitsubishi stand 2-A24



Bilfinger Mauell ME multiView X omnium provides monitoring and operation management of visualization systems in control rooms, network operation centers and data centers. It captures diverse sources including applications, desktops, cameras and graphics signals directly from such sources as PCs and DVRs via an IP network. Matrox MaevexAV-over-IP encoders will be used to stream Full HD 1080p60 video at low-bandwidth over an IP network for display on a video wall.

Scala B.V. — stand 8-F195



Scala software will be used to play content developed by Pixel Inspiration on a 2x3 digital signage wall powered by a Matrox C680 graphics card. Scala has a passion for creating intelligent digital signage solutions that move products, consumers, and employees. Driving more than 500,000 screens worldwide, Scala solutions increase sales, improve brand loyalty, optimize the customer experience, and reinforce business objectives.

VuWall Technology — stand 8-H330



VuWall collaborative visualization software will drive a 3x3 digital signage video wall powered by Matrox Mura MPX cards. VuWall software takes advantage of the latest Mura Network API to provide a timeline tool to program and manage simple transitions and an intuitive scripting tool that lets user quickly create more complex and dynamic scenes. Matrox Maevex AV-over-IP encoders will be used to stream Full HD 1080p60 video at low bandwidth over an IP network for display on the video wall. Matrox Avio fiber optic KVM extenders will be used to extend video, keyboard and mouse from a centrally located, racked system to an operator station.