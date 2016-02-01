Matrox Products to Drive Video Walls at Integrated Systems Europe 2016

Matrox Graphics Inc. announced that a variety of Matrox products will be featured on third-party stands at Integrated Systems Europe 2016, held Feb. 1 – 12 in Amsterdam.

Matrox multi-display video cards



Matrox C-Series multi-monitor graphics cards will be used with Scala digital signage software on the Avnet Embedded stand and with VisioSign software on the VisioSign stand. Matrox Mura MPX video wall controller boards will be used by Mitsubishi and VuWall to drive a variety of video wall configurations. VuWall will also incorporate Matrox Mura IPX 4K capture and IP decoder cards and Matrox Maevex 5100 Series H.264 encoders into their presentations. In addition, the Matrox products will be featured in interactive digital signage, control room and AV-over-IP demonstrations on the Matrox stand 11-F48.

Avnet Embedded will run a 3x2 video wall from a Scala-certified Matrox C680 multi-monitor graphics card using Scalas industry-leading digital signage software. The Avnet Embedded team helps industrial equipment and device manufacturers develop faster, robust and secure kiosks, digital signage, POS/EPOS devices and intelligent industrial automation applications.

Mitsubishi will feature VuWalls VuScape video wall controller powered by Matrox Mura MPX capture and display boards. Visitors will have the chance to see how a high-density, low-footprint controller based on Matrox Mura technology can be used to display multiple inputs across multiple outputs with exceptional-quality scaling. This hardware/software combination provides the stability, scalability, reliability and input/output density needed in demanding environments that require high-performance video wall solutions.

VisioSign will be using a Matrox C420 quad-output graphics card inside their PC-based video wall controller designed to run demanding content such as 4K videos. An animated 3D video will promote their Digital Building concept in combination with their new BlackLine hardware, illustrating how corporate customers can use VisioSign software to develop their own internal communication strategies targeting employees and guests with the VisioSign hardware placed strategically throughout their buildings.