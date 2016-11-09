Learning Valley Lecture Capture Integrates Matrox Monarch

Learning Valley BV, a European manufacturer of pro AV streaming media technologies, has integrated Matrox Monarch API controls into its newly released Presentations 2Go open lecture capture and distribution software. Offering full management options for Matrox Monarch LCS, HDX, and HD streaming and recording appliances, Presentations 2Go is designed to be an easy-to-use tool for managing the capture and streaming of materials from classrooms and labs.

Monarch dual streaming lecture capture

“With our newly released Open Video Platform, Presentations 2Go offers an affordable and easy-to-operate lecture management and distribution platform,” said Herman Nevens, sales director, Presentations 2Go. “We’re pleased to announce support for Matrox Monarch products, making lecture capture even more flexible and less expensive.”

Once configured, multiple hardware recorders can be operated and scheduled via the Presentations 2Go open video server. Out-of-the-box integration of certified recorders, such as Matrox Monarch LCS, HDX, and HD, is supported by Presentations 2Go with automatic ingest and publishing of multi-source videos from lectures.

“Education is meant to be a collaborative process, and we’re excited that Monarch products and the powerful Presentations 2Go software suite work together to deliver lecture capture to as many classrooms as possible,” said Donald Sievewright, European sales director, Matrox video products. “Monarch products fit seamlessly into educational environments allowing video capture of the instructor from a camera and/or the presentation material from a computer, followed by easy distribution to students.”