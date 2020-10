Matrox Graphics and Panasonic at InfoComm

At InfoComm 2015, Matrox Graphics Inc. and Panasonic featured live demonstrations of the Panasonic AW-HE130 PTZ camera feeding IP streams to Matrox H.264 decoders.

The Panasonic AW-HE130, Matrox Maevex H.264 and Matrox Mura IPX.

A Matrox Maevex H.264 decoder was used to decode and display a live camera feed.

In the Matrox booth, the AW-HE130 was used as one of the IP sources feeding streams to Matrox Mura IPX 4K capture and IP encode/decode boards. In this demonstration, Mura IPX captured a variety of baseband and IP sources as Mura MPX video wall processor cards powered a 2x2, 1920x1080 installation. Mura IPX also encoded the outputs in the same controller system, then in a separate appliance decode them alongside content originating on a C-Series-powered video wall. The decoded content was displayed on a single C680-powered UHD monitor.

Panasonic AW-HE130 pan/tilt/zoom cameras transmit multi-stream H.264 HD video and audio at up to 1080/60p at 25Mbps.

Matrox Maevex H.264 decoders provide AV over IP decoding. Maevex is solid state, and has a fanless design and low power requirements.