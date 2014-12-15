Matrox Debuts New Security Products at Intersec 2015

The What: Matrox Graphics will demonstrate new Matrox C-Series multi-display graphics cards and field-proven Matrox Mura MPX video wall controller boards on value added distributor NIT’s (Network Information Technology LLC) stand at Intersec 2015 (Dubai, Jan. 18–20).

The What Else:

Matrox C-Series multi-display graphics cards deliver outstanding performance, stability, and usability to power video management systems and small-scale display walls in security, control room, digital signage, enterprise, industrial, A/V, and embedded system applications. C-Series cards feature 2 GB of on-board memory and secure mini DisplayPort connectivity. Matrox C680 supports up to six 4K/UHD displays. More displays can be supported by inserting two C680 cards into a system. The board-to-board framelock feature ensures synchronization of all displays to reduce tearing on digital signage and video walls. Matrox C420 is the fastest quad card with passive cooling for increased reliability and silent operation. At Intersec 2015, a C420 card will run a Milestone Xprotect® video management software (VMS) viewing station in a 2x2 configuration of desktop displays.Matrox Mura MPX video wall controller boards



Matrox Mura MPX Series capture and display boards feature flexible inputs and high-quality outputs allowing AV integrators, system builders and equipment manufacturers to easily and cost- effectively build high-density video wall controller systems supporting custom video walls with up to 56 inputs and outputs. Exceptional-quality scaling, switching and compositing of source content is easily managed through intuitive software control options including Matrox MuraControl™, third-party software and simple integration with existing AV control systems. The latest Mura Network API allows software developers to build their own powerful video wall control solutions for Mura-based video walls. At Intersec 2015, Mura boards will be used to capture and display multiple feeds on a 2x2 video wall, including workstations running security software. Layout creation and switching between presets will be managed using MuraControl for Windows®. A Matrox P690 graphics card will be used alongside Mura MPX to power an independent console display.

The Bottom Line: Show attendees are invited to visit stand SA-J12 to see how the latest Matrox products can be used to capture and display video and data in fire and rescue, homeland security, policing, commercial security, and other security and safety control rooms.