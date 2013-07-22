VUE Audiotechnik Introduces al-8 Compact Line Array System

The What: VUE Audiotechnik has unveiled their new al-8 Compact Line Array System to be available fall 2013.

VUE Audiotechnik's al-8 Compact Line Array System



The al-8 is the second member of VUE's al-Class, and joins the al-4 Subcompact Line Array System introduced earlier this year. The al-8 utilizes technologies such as beryllium compression drivers, Kevlar/Neodymium transducers, onboard networking, and full compatibility with VUEPoint beam steering technology to bring sound quality, SPL, and coverage control to mainstreamsound reinforcement applications.

The al-8 system components include flying, transport and handling accessories, the al-8 acoustic element, and the rack-mount V6 Systems Engine, which provides system amplification, DSP, and networking capabilities via the SystemVUE control software.

The What Else: The al-8 acoustic element houses a pair of proprietary eight-inch LF transducers with large three-inch voice coils for improved thermal performance. The LF transducers flank four four-inch Kevlar/Neodymium mid-range units equipped with VUE's lateral acoustic shades. High frequencies are delivered by a pair of neodymium compression drivers with Truextent beryllium diaphragms for extended high frequency response beyond 25kHz.

All transducers are housed in a birch plywood enclosure protected by a 12-step Dura-Coat LX finish. Integrated flying hardware allows quick assembly of arrays of up to 16 elements per flybar. Rear panel I/O includes a pair of NL8 connectors configured to allow discrete access to each compression driver.

The 2U rack-mount V6 Systems Engine will tri-amp up to four al-8 acoustic elements. The V6 also houses a 64-bit DSP engine that handles all management functions including speaker protection, system-optimized alignment of EQ, time and crossover, and SystemVUE network connectivity.

The Why: "The al-8 is a significant step toward offering a complete tool box of solutions that combine class-leading performance, consistent sonic character, and exceptional value," said VUE's head of North American sales, Jeff Taylor. "Like the al-4, the al-8 demonstrates VUE's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies in order to deliver systems that integrate seamlessly into a broad range of environments, while providing a more effortless and enjoyable user experience overall."

Key Features:

• VUE-designed transducers: Each al-8 acoustic element features dual eight-inch LF transducers with large three-inch voice coils, four four-inch Kevlar/Neodymium mid-range drivers, and dual one-inch exit neodymium compression drivers with Truextent beryllium diaphragms.

• Companion V6 Systems Engine: Stereo three-way amplifier providing 2400W x 2 LF, 1600W x 2 MF, and 550W x 2 HF (average burst power), as well as 64-bit DSP control via the SystemVUE software.

• VUEPoint Optimized: The al-8 is fully compatible with VUE's revolutionary VUEPoint beam steering process, which enables consistent SPL and coverage control in any environment.

• SystemVUE network and software: Utilizes standard IP for easy networking. Simply plug-in and the system will automatically connect in virtually any kind of configuration.