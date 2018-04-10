Matrox and LiveScale Join Forces to Deliver Live 4K Video

Matrox Graphics and LiveScale announced a new end-to-end, AV-over-IP system to stream high-quality 4K content to any location.

The Matrox Maevex 6150 quad 4K enterprise encoder appliances capture, encode and stream up to four 4K signals from any source to the cloud-based LiveScale omnicast platform for live video publishing and delivery to web, mobile, broadcast and social media destinations—including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. As members of the SRT Alliance, users will also benefit from an optimized video-transport protocol developed specifically for modern network and security requirements. The Matrox and LiveScale pairing represents a comprehensive yet simpl, 4K video workflow option for any streaming media ecosystem.

“Matrox and LiveScale have now made high-volume 4K video transmission, in one word, simple,” says Samuel Recine, director of sales – Americas Asia Pacific, Matrox Graphics Inc. “By providing secure and reliable mass 4K delivery capability, this collaboration provides organizations with the ability to reach and engage all audiences with 4K content at high quality and low latency.”

“The Maevex 6150 combined with LiveScale is the answer to major concerns in the industry,” says Virgile Ollivier, CoFounder & CEO, Livescale Technologies Inc. “Reaching any type of audience, on any network and device with the best quality of experience, is a must-have for all content producers.”

Visit Matrox at NAB 2018 (booth #SL4524) for more information about this innovative collaboration and experience.