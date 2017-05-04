Marty Lash to Leave Shuttle, Launch Own Consulting Firm

Marty Lash, computer and audiovisual industry veteran, has completed an exit strategy transition plan with Shuttle Computer Group and will accept assignments under Marty Lash Consulting, a self-directed consulting firm. Lash served Shuttle for just over three years as Shuttle’s director of sales and marketing.

Marty Lash

“After a fulfilling career working for major corporations, I am going to work on a select group of my own hands-on consulting projects,” Lash said. “I’m focusing on my specialties: sales channel and business development, as well as channel marketing. I bring a wealth of knowledge to the table and I’m looking forward to helping my clients grow their businesses.”

Lash started his career more than 30 years ago as an electronics instructor and then moved in to the business world with Matsushita Electronics. In the 1990s, as national director of service and support, Lash was responsible for building the Epson America national service network, and as Epson’s channel marketing manager, introduced a comprehensive MDF program. He also contributed to Mitsubishi Electric’s win of top channel partner three out of four years running, achieved major wins for several national digital signage deployments, and managed a nine-person sales team that grew Shuttle’s solution sales by 100 percent.