Martin Audio Makes CDD Loudspeaker Management System & EASE Data Available

Delivering EQ, crossover, processing and system protection, the DX0.5 2x6 speaker processor from Martin Audio provides optimization for both passive and powered loudspeaker systems.

The DX0.5 utilizes 24-bit AKM AD/DA converters with 120 dB dynamic range and 24 memory locations so users can recall CDD pre-set files via the front panel. Using the free software application and front-panel USB, users can define and store their own settings. Each input and output on the DX0.5 is loaded with built-in digital processing, including flexible EQ, crossover, delay, and limiting solutions for optimizing loudspeaker systems.



In addition, Martin Audio has also announced the availability of EASE data for the six CDD models, which can be downloaded from the company's Loudspeaker Measurement Data web page in the support tab.



"CDD has taken the install market by storm and we wanted to ensure everything was in place to make life easier for consultants and installers," said David Morbey, Martin Audio product manager. "DX0.5 provides an affordable turnkey management system for the range while the availability of EASE data provides essential tools for system room design.”