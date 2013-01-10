Crystal Displays To Demo Transparent Touch LCD at ISE

Crystal Display Systems will demonstrate the world’s largest transparent LCD panel with touch screen interaction via the high quality IR (Infra Red) touch screen at the International Integrated Systems Europe exhibition from January 29th-31st at the RAI, Amsterdam in Holland. The Exhibition stand is U27 in Hall 4, near Samsung and NEC.



The Transparent touch showcase is a 70” full HD (1920 x 1080) TFT LCD panel with 4000:1 contrast ratio combined with optimized low power LED backlighting.

This product is also available in 46” / 26” / 22” / and 10” to provide a ‘Plug ‘n Play’ solution.

The 70” showcase allows retail and industrial designers and other companies flexibility of design with the opportunity to place larger items behind the transparent screen whilst also utilizing the FULL HD resolution for content and display images.

The ISE exhibition will feature a full mannequin with branded clothing within the 70” transparent solution. This and other applications such as exhibition stands and museum pieces could benefit from this showcase solution.