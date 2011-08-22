AFMG Expands EASE Suite with SoundFlow

Berlin, Germany--For more than twenty years, Berlin's Ahnert Feistel Media Group (AFMG) has been a leading scientific authority for sound propagation simulation in building acoustics and room simulation. AFMG is now expanding the EASE Suite with AFMG SoundFlow.

AFMG has expanded the EASE Suite with AFMG SoundFlow.

With SoundFlow, models of multi-layered wall constructions can be created to instantly deliver accurate and precise predictions of absorption, reflection, and transmission.

With growing demand for improved sound insulation and energy efficiency, multi-layered construction utilizing modern materials has become increasingly critical in building physics and acoustical design. AFMG SoundFlow is specifically designed to meet those demands, making it possible to create fast and highly accurate predictions of the acoustic behavior of almost any multi-layered wall, ceiling or floor material, according to AFMG. Wall construction simulation is set up via a few clicks from the extensive materials data bank. Custom materials can be defined and added to the list.

AFMG SoundFlow offers a number of features to meet the needs of engineers and acoustics professionals. Data is displayed using industry standard values including ALPHAw, NRC, C/Ctr, Rw and STC. SoundFlow can calculate the frequency dependent results of reflection, absorption and transmission. Adjustable scaling and smoothing can be applied. Multiple multi-layered wall compositions can be compared simultaneously in seconds. SoundFlow provides the option to investigate the material´s behavior for diffuse sound as well as for any specific angle of incident sound, both with an open back or rigid back termination. Professional users can choose between calculation schemes including Bies, ISO / DIN EN 12354, Mechel, Komatsu, Miki or Delany-Bazley.

With AFMG SoundFlow, extensive reports can be produced in PDF and RTF formats for subsequent export to other applications. All graphics can be saved in BMP and PNG formats. For professionals already using AFMG's industry standard EASE acoustic simulation software, SoundFlow Standard also supports the option to directly export data of the absorption coefficients to EASE wall material files, increasing the speed and accuracy of room acoustics simulation with EASE. SoundFlow supports both Metric and U.S. measurement systems.

Visit soundflow.afmg.eu for free test versions and further information.