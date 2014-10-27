Martin Audio Debuts PSX Powered Subwoofer

The What: The PSX is a companion self-powered subwoofer for the DD6, XD12 and XD15 full-range loudspeaker systems. Featuring a powerful 15”/4” voice coil, long-excursion driver in a very compact reflex-ported enclosure, it houses two channels of Class D amplification, one channel for itself and one channel to power an XD12, XD15, or up to three DD6’s.



The What Else: The PSX’s Class D amplifier section produces a total peak output of 2400W, with 1400W allocated to the 15” subwoofer and 1000W to drive the associated full-range system. Its lightweight, switched-mode power supply auto-ranges to global mains voltages from 100 to 240V 50/60Hz, and Power Factor Correction smoothes out the mains current draw over the whole of the AC waveform. The operating range of the PSX is 48Hz to 150Hz, with a peak SPL capability of 136dB at one meter.

Onboard DSP performs delay, crossover and EQ functions, while the PSX plus full-range system can be controlled and monitored from a laptop or wireless tablet PC via intuitive VU-NET™ proprietary software. PC connection can be made directly via micro USB, or via Martin Audio’s proprietary U-NET™ network and Merlin loudspeaker and network management system.

An important feature of the PSX is its Internal memory, which allows factory ‘plug-and-play’ or user-generated DSP preset ‘snapshots’ of the PSX/full-range combination to be recalled by means of a preset selector button on the rear panel, instead of using computer control.

The PSX’s tour-grade plywood enclosure is coated in hard-wearing polyurethane and its Declon® backed steel grille is pre-curved to resist deformation in the field. Practical features include a pole-mount fitting in the top surface, bar handles and protective skids. When stacked, the skids on the base of the upper PSX enclosure align with recesses in the top of the enclosure below.