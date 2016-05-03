Martin Audio CDD Installed At Tangled Roots Brewery



The bar/restaurant area of Tangled Roots Brewery

Encompass AV recently deployed CDD and a range of other Martin Audio speakers for the newly built Tangled Roots Brewery, as part of a complete renovation of a historic building site that includes a high end restaurant and bar with a performance space alongside a brewery, adjoining tasting room, and private meeting spaces.

The Lone Buffalo restaurant on site specializes in “slow food” from the Brewery’s own farm and has a small stage for local country, classic rock, bluegrass, acoustic reggae, and roots artists.

To effectively provide background music for the restaurant, Tim Pickett and the Encompass AV team mounted 12 Martin Audio CDD8s around the walls complemented by two AQ210 subs under the booths. Live performances employ a Martin Audio PA consisting of two flown XD15s and two CSX218F subs above the stage.

The upstairs bar at Tangled Roots Brewery

When asked about the systems, Tim explained, “Background music sounds great with very smooth, balanced coverage throughout the room. The live system is working well too. Super stable, doesn’t feed back, and responds well with all kinds of music.”

The tasting room, located next door to the restaurant, is equipped with 10 Martin Audio C6.8T in-ceiling speakers along with two CSX212 subwoofers in the front and back of the space.

Upstairs, 12 CDD6 and three CSX212F subs for the second floor restaurant and six CDD6 plus one CSX212F for the private dining room are all mounted in the rafters to provide effective yet visually unobtrusive dispersion of background music. Again, Tim commented, “It sounds great in both rooms, with plenty of clarity, definition and very smooth, balanced coverage.”

The tasting room at Tangled Roots Brewery

The rest of the sound system includes a combination of Lab.gruppen and Martin Audio amplifiers and Symetrix Radius digital signal processing. The video system is comprised of Philips BDL5530QL and Sony XBR-65X850C displays with a Just Add Power Network Video System.

When asked about the audio, Tangled Roots partner and managing director Scott Struchen said, “I’ve been working in the hospitality entertainment business for over 20 years. Starting up a new brewery with a live entertainment venue, I needed to make sure everything was perfect. We only use the best companies and equipment. Encompass AV was the solution using the top of the line Martin Audio system in our venue. Using this system has created the best music venue experience in the area.”