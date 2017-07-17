Martin Audio Begins Shipping its Latest Product Lineup

In April, Martin Audio announced and previewed its lineup of 10 new products across multiple categories including line arrays, stage monitors and amplifiers, at Prolight+Sound in Frankfurt. Many of these new products, including the XE Series and LE Series monitors, Wavefront Precision Series, and SX Subwoofers, are now shipping or are set to ship this month.

“I’m delighted that our production schedule has remained on track which is another sign of the growing maturity of the business, enabling us to keep our commitments to customers,” said Dom Harter, managing director.

The XE Series of high-performance stage monitors feature Coaxial Differential Dispersion technology with a patent-pending third static waveguide, and is designed to deliver monitor sound with a defined coverage pattern that allows the artist freedom of movement, while reducing overlap with adjacent monitors. “Both XE500 and XE300 will be featuring at major festivals over the summer, and currently demand has already accounted for our next few months’ production,” Harter said.

Also shipping is the latest LE Monitor Series, scaling down the technology found in the XE Series to bring engineering innovation to everyday stage monitoring, while at the same time delivering high performance and controlled coverage at an accessible price point for a professional-grade product. Both the LE100 (1x12-inch LF) and LE200 (1x15-inch LF) started to ship at the end of May. “We’ve ramped production quickly on these as the price point and early interest suggests significant volume to follow,” Harter said.

The Wavefront Precision Series is also set to ship this month. Both the WPC (2x10-inch LF) and the WPM (2x6.5-inch LF) are new generation of multipurpose line arrays designed to bring Martin Audio’s sound, coverage consistency, and control to a broader range of live events, permanent venue installations, and budgets. Combined with the newly announced iKON multichannel amplifiers, iK42 and iK81, Wavefront Precision is designed to be flexible, upgradeable, and financially accessible. “The reaction to Wavefront Precision has been extraordinary with our forecasted six-month volume already taken in opening orders,” Harter said.

Finally, the two new high-performance subwoofers, the SX118 and SX218, a single 18-inch and double 18-inch, respectively, have also started to ship. “The SX subs were designed primarily to accompany the Wavefront Precision but their performance and price point has seen demand as a sub to accompany many of our other loudspeaker series, too,” Harter said. “This is so much so, that we are now looking to phase out the older WS118X and WS218X.

“We’re delighted that this bold new lineup of product, offering innovation and value, has taken the market by storm and already starting to get into customers’ hands.”